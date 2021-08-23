Jen Psaki Lights Up Peter Doocy For Lying About Biden Stranding Americans In Afghanistan

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called out Fox News’s Peter Doocy after he falsely claimed that Biden is stranding Americans in Afghanistan.

Video:

Jen Psaki calls out Peter Doocy for falsely claiming that Biden is stranding Americans in Afghanistan, "I am calling you out for saying we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home." pic.twitter.com/HzKZSF5G0s — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 23, 2021

Doocy asked, “Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan, it is the way that he has warranted it to happen, but pulling the troops before getting out the Americans who are now stranded. Does he have a sense of that? “

Psaki responded, “It is irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to being Americans who want to come home, home. We are in touch with them via phone, via email, via any way we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home. “

Doocy went back to his Fox News talking point, “There are no Americans stranded. Is the white house’s official position on what is happening in Afghanistan right now?”

Psaki had enough, “I am calling you out for saying we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home. We are going to bring them home. That is important for the American people to hear and understand.”

Jen Psaki Wasn’t Allowing Peter Doocy To Push Fox News Lies.

Peter Doocy’s job in the White House briefing room isn’t to get facts and information but to inject Fox News talking points and propaganda into the national political discussion.

Doocy’s claim was both absurd and illogical. How can Americans be “stranded” in Afghanistan when the military is still there conducting evacuation operations?

No one has been left behind or stranded.

Jen Psaki saw through the nonsense and called Doocy out on his lies.