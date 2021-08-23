Letters Reveal The Taliban Is Sentencing Afghans Who Worked With The US To Death

The Taliban is trying to say all of the right things, but CNN’s Brianna Keilar obtained letters where they sentence an interpreter to death for working with the US.
Video:
CNN obtains letters where the Taliban sentences an interpreter who worked with the US to death, "These court decisions are final and you will not have the right to object. You chose this path for yourself and your death is imminent god willing." pic.twitter.com/rMUARpJN3M
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 23, 2021
The Taliban is going to kill anyone who they believe worked with the United States over the past two decades. Nothing has changed. The Taliban are still the Taliban. One of the great foreign policy blunders in US history came when the Bush administration took their focus off of Afghanistan to invade Iraq.
The Taliban were always going to patiently wait for any occupying force to leave and then take back the country. It is a strategy that has worked for them for generations.
The US has to get every single Afghan ally that they can get out of the country. The good news is that the Biden administration’s evacuation plan appears to be kicking into high gear, but there is much work to be done in the next eight days.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association