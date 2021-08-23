Posted on by Jason Easley

Letters Reveal The Taliban Is Sentencing Afghans Who Worked With The US To Death

The Taliban is trying to say all of the right things, but CNN’s Brianna Keilar obtained letters where they sentence an interpreter to death for working with the US.

Video:

CNN’s Brianna Keilar reported on New Day
I obtained letters from the Taliban to the brother of an Afghan interpreter who worked with U.S. Troops. They accuse him of helping the Americans and providing security to his brother. 
A final letter, the third of three, that he received notifies him of his guilt and a death sentence. It says this, these court decisions are final, and you will not have the right to object. You chose this path for yourself, and your death is imminent, god willing. These letters, of course, contradict assurances made by a Taliban spokesman that they would not be retaliating against Afghans who helped America trying to project a more moderate image to the world. These letters are one example of how the Taliban are directly threatening Afghans who helped the US.

The Taliban is going to kill anyone who they believe worked with the United States over the past two decades. Nothing has changed. The Taliban are still the Taliban. One of the great foreign policy blunders in US history came when the Bush administration took their focus off of Afghanistan to invade Iraq.

The Taliban were always going to patiently wait for any occupying force to leave and then take back the country. It is a strategy that has worked for them for generations.

The US has to get every single Afghan ally that they can get out of the country. The good news is that the Biden administration’s evacuation plan appears to be kicking into high gear, but there is much work to be done in the next eight days.