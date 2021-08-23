Marjorie Taylor Green And Her Seditionist Pals Throw A Tantrum Over House Mask Mandate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and her usual crew of traitors to America called Speaker Pelosi the Gestapo for making them wear masks in the House.

Video:

Republican says Nancy Pelosi is like the gestapo and keeps referring to her as “gestapelosi” over masks pic.twitter.com/L0KLfyr11J — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2021

The House Republicans felt compelled to hold a press event to announce, “Pelosi has decreed. She’s like the Gestapo. I call her gestapelosi. Ok? Gestapelosi has decreed that members must wear masks or get fined. Staff members can be arrested and jailed. She is the gestapelosi. It’s unbelievable that she’s doing this kinds of stuff.”

What “kinds of stuff” is Speaker Pelosi doing?

How dare the Speaker try to keep the older members of Congress safe from getting COVID. Democrats in Congress have a 100% vaccination rate. Less than 50% of Republicans are vaccinated. Speaker Pelosi is trying to prevent these Republican ding-dongs from killing members of their own party, staffers, and people who work in the Capitol.

At a time when unvaccinated people are dying of COVID, it takes a special kind of entitlement to complain about having to wear a mask at work.

For the sake of historical accuracy, Nancy Pelosi can’t be the Gestapo. The Gestapo was the secret police. There is nothing totalitarian or fascistic about mask mandates.

If these House Republicans don’t like wearing a mask, they should get vaccinated.

Problem solved.