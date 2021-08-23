Sen. Chris Murphy Tells Democrats To Stop Falling For Republican “Bulls–t”

“Democrats can forcefully push back on Republican bulls ——t without completely absolving the Biden administration,” Murphy told me. “As Democrats we should demand that this accounting be of all the bad decisions that led us to today.”

Democrats Buy Into Republican Arguments

Anyone who has paid any degree of attention to the war in Afghanistan already knew that the US exit was going to be messy. The only mistake that the Biden administration made was trusting some intelligence that was clearly not accurate about how long the Afghan government would last before it collapsed.

The Biden administration thought that they had more time to withdraw American troops and allies than they did.

An investigation needs to be done into how the faulty intelligence assessment was developed and what went wrong.

The difference between some Democrats and Republicans is that when things go wrong, Republicans always rally around their president, but some Democrats only think of themselves and run for their lives when there is a problem.

Sen. Murphy was right. These Democrats that are pushing Republican arguments need to grow a spine and stop falling for the GOP BS.