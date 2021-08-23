Sen. Chris Murphy Tells Democrats To Stop Falling For Republican “Bulls–t”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) urged Democrats to stop falling for Republican and media “bulls–t” on Afghanistan.
Sen. Murphy Called Out Democrats For Caving To The Hawks
Sen. Murphy told Greg Sargent of The Washington Post:
“Right now many Democrats are buying into Republican arguments that the Biden administration is solely to blame for the chaos,” Murphy said. “That is not true. We’re seeing the regrettable but inevitable consequence of a 20-year war that was badly mismanaged and lasted far too long.”
“There is this fantasy that has been constructed by the media and members of both parties that we could leave Afghanistan, amid a collapse of the Afghan army and government, in a neat, clean way,” Murphy continued.
…..
“Democrats can forcefully push back on Republican bulls ——t without completely absolving the Biden administration,” Murphy told me. “As Democrats we should demand that this accounting be of all the bad decisions that led us to today.”
Democrats Buy Into Republican Arguments
Anyone who has paid any degree of attention to the war in Afghanistan already knew that the US exit was going to be messy. The only mistake that the Biden administration made was trusting some intelligence that was clearly not accurate about how long the Afghan government would last before it collapsed.
The Biden administration thought that they had more time to withdraw American troops and allies than they did.
An investigation needs to be done into how the faulty intelligence assessment was developed and what went wrong.
The difference between some Democrats and Republicans is that when things go wrong, Republicans always rally around their president, but some Democrats only think of themselves and run for their lives when there is a problem.
Sen. Murphy was right. These Democrats that are pushing Republican arguments need to grow a spine and stop falling for the GOP BS.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association