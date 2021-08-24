Influential Conservative Dennis Prager: Your Doctor Knows Nothing About COVID [VIDEO]

Anti-Vaxxers have had a tough week. First, the FDA advised people not to take Ivermectin, a medicine used to de-worm cows and horses. The drug had been pushed by multiple Conservative talking heads.

Then, the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. Many anti-vaxxers have claimed that they were waiting for FDA approval before getting their shot.

And still, Conservative media figures are more focused on how to treat COVID rather than trying to avoid it. Dennis Prager, an influential Conservative is furious about the FDA telling people not to take Ivermection.

“Why should doctors be any better than lawyers, or professors, or any other group that has disgraced itself in American life,” asked the radio host. “There’s no reason. Doctors have the same degree of wisdom as gender studies professors. The issue isn’t medical knowledge. The issue is wisdom and courage. There are plenty of doctors who have it. Read about The Great Barrington Declaration.”

Prager continued:

“Your doctor knows nothing about COVID, nothing. All they know is how the virus works, that’s all they know. It is an amazing thing that listening to this show, of a non-doctor, you have learned more about COVID, more about masks, than your doctor probably knows. Not only is it not a boast, it is totally meant to be an attack on the medical profession. I should not know ten times more than your doctor about all of the issues with therapeutics. And if your doctor thinks ivermectin is dangerous, change your doctor. And I mean it. Might be a nice guy, go golfing with him, or her. But check out another doctor.”

Like the personalities on Fox News and Newsmax, Prager seems committed to helping his listeners get sick. Hopefully, the majority of his listeners will take their doctor’s advice over his.