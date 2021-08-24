Listen: Fox News’ Sean Hannity Says the Only Option is For the US to Reinvade Afghanistan

Over the last number of years, 3 different presidents have had the opportunity to finally pull troops of out of Afghanistan. This month, Joe Biden became the president who actually did it.

In explaining his actions, the president told Americans, “After 20 years I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces. I am president of the United States of America. The buck stops with me.”

Many media members, however, can’t wait for the war to get started all over again. During his Tuesday radio show, Sean Hannity remarked:

“Psaki claiming no Americans are stranded, but Joe Biden himself said, but we can’t guarantee the outcome. He put us in this position, it’s an impossible position. I don’t even want to have to ask our military men and women to — to go in there and go behind enemy lines to extract American citizens, but what other option do we have at this point? That’s not a great option, but that’s the only one we’ve got that I see. Will they do it? Will they risk their lives? Yes, they’re willing to do it. But if you don’t make the call today, it’s not going to meet the deadline that apparently you agreed to, Joe.”

Fox has to make its issues where it can. The United States has evacuated over 70,000 people from Afghanistan this month. And Biden’s had another win on Tuesday as the $3.5 billion budget passed. Hannity is desperate to distract from that.