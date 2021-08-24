Ron DeSantis And Marco Rubio Could Be In Big Trouble In Florida

A new poll has found that both Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio have small leads and support under 50% in Florida.

The poll from Future Majority found:

DeSantis leads potential Democratic nominee Charlie Crist 49% to 45%, and potential nominee Nikki Fried 49% to 44%.

– 51% of voters say DeSantis “cares more about running for president in 2024” vs. 46% who say he “cares more about the future of Florida.”



– 51% of voters say DeSantis “puts his political ambitions first” vs. 45% who say, “puts people first.”

– 50% say he is a “a typical politician” compared to 46% who say he is “a leader.”

– Senator Marco Rubio leads Congresswoman Val Demmings in the 2022 election for U.S. Senate by three points, 47% to 44%.

Ron DeSantis Is Vulnerable. Support For Marco Rubio Is Weak.

Even though Florida has trended toward becoming solid red in recent years, it is obvious that COVID has created an opening for Democrats in 2022. Gov. DeSantis’s grandstanding toward a 2024 presidential campaign on the backs of COVID patients is not playing well with many voters in Florida.

One could argue that Marco Rubio has been a weak incumbent in the state for years, as he, like DeSantis, has openly lusted for the presidency. The difference is that Rubio has a record of abandoning Floridians at the drop of a hat to run for president. Rubio has been complaining for years about how much he hates being in the Senate, and it seems like his constant absence has finally reached the voters back home, and they aren’t happy.

Republicans would have no hope of retaking the Senate if Rubio lost his seat because they have pinned all of their hope for getting back the majority on flipping Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia.

A loss by Rubio would likely keep Democrats in the Senate majority. Both Rubio and DeSantis are facing top-tier Democrats in Reps. Val Demings Charlie Crist.

As of today, Rep. Demings probably has a better chance of pulling the upset, but Rubio and DeSantis are beatable, and that presents a prime opportunity for Democrats in 2022.