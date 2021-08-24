WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Claims That When Trump Was President, You Didn’t See “Crisis After Crisis”

Kayleigh McEnany did not exactly develop a sterling reputation when she served as Donald Trump’s press secretary. During her first day on the job, she promised to never lie. She broke that promise on a number of occasions.

One would think she’d have trouble finding a job after her controversial stint as press secretary. Fox News, though, was happy to hire her and allow her to revise history. McEnany did plenty of that on Tuesday night while criticizing Joe Biden.

McEnany remarked, “We are eight months into a Biden presidency, wrap you head around that. We still have three years and four months left. Look, when President Trump was president, you didn’t see crisis after crisis. You just didn’t see it.”

Kayleigh: When President Trump was President, you didn’t see crisis after crisis. pic.twitter.com/pipF8GWbBg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2021

Donald Trump oversaw, quite possibly the most crisis laden presidency in American history. The day he took office, millions of women took to the streets. Shortly before he left office, a mob of his supporters stormed the United States Capitol. He also ended up in the hospital after contracting COVID, was impeached twice and embarrassed the country on foreign soil on multiple occasions.

The gaslighting continued when the topic turned to COVID-19. The former press secretary opined, “I shudder to think about what COVID would have been like under Joe Biden. Afghanistan blowup, crime in the streets, you named it all. What would COVID have been like? Because I was in the White House when it was pretty scary times.”

Kayleigh wonders what COVID would’ve been like under Biden pic.twitter.com/wk61iHJkPV — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2021

The COVID revision is just outrageous. Donald Trump’s handing of COVID was the great failure of his presidency.