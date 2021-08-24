WATCH: Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Says Insurrection Was FBI Set Up and All Arrested for 1/6 Are Innocent

The Trump insurrection that took place couldn’t have happened without months of buildup. There were Trump’s repeated lie about the election. There was also Conservative media outlets constantly making viewers think there was something fishy.

Then there was Sidney Powell and the rest of Trump’s “elite strike force” of lawyers. Powell, a former federal prosecutor, made Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis look tame by comparison.

During a recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast, Powell was asked about the insurrectionists who have been arrested since January 6th. She first pleaded for lawyers to work with the rioters. “We need lawyers to step up and help. We’re having trouble finding people willing to work for them even for compensation because of all the blowback that the left heaps on anyone who stands up to seek justice.”

The former prosecutor also claimed that the events of that day weren’t so bad. “Not a single weapon was recovered from the January 6th — quote — rioters. No one was arrested on the scene. They were all hunted down afterwards based on social media, much of which misrepresented the situation.”

Powell closed, “The entire thing was an FBI setup,” she continued. “I think Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert are the only ones trying to draw attention to this. I think the FBI, as it has done in so many cases in the last I don’t know how many years, had infiltrated certain groups and had a significant effect in pushing this narrative of Trump supporters storming the Capitol.”

Powell has been named in lawsuits from Dominion Voting Machines. She does not, however, seemed to be scared off by the legal jeopardy.