Bad News For Ron DeSantis As A Majority Disapprove Of His Handling Of COVID

The latest Quinnipiac University poll of Florida found that 51% of voters disapprove of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s handling of COVID.

According to the Quinnipiac University Poll:

Slightly more than half of voters (51 percent) disapprove of Governor Ron DeSantis’ handling of the response to the coronavirus, while 46 percent approve.

When it comes to the way DeSantis is handling the public schools, voters give DeSantis a negative 44 – 51 percent approval rating.

Voters are split on whether Ron DeSantis deserves to be reelected, as 48 percent say he does and 45 percent say he does not, with 6 percent not offering an opinion.

Even though Florida has moved closer to solidly red territory over the last four years, Gov. DeSantis could be in for a reelection fight, as Florida voters remain divided on the job that he is doing.

DeSantis has become a Donald Trump mini-me, and he is counting on being able to win reelection with nothing more than his base of Republican voters, but voter dissatisfaction with him is high, and the fact that he has less than 50% of voters saying that he deserves to be reelected is a big red flag. `

If Democrats were able to beat DeSantis, it would be one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 election cycle. It would also change some of the calculus for 2024 by likely mortally wounding DeSantis’s hopes for a presidential run and showing Republicans that emulating Trump is not a path to victory.

It looks like Ron DeSantis could have a bigger reelection fight on his hands than anyone expected.