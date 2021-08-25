Biden Is Getting Nearly 1,000 People An Hour Out Of Afghanistan

The White House announced that the US had gotten 19,000 people out of Kabul in the last 24 hours.

Biden is getting people out of Afghanistan at a rapid pace.

A White House official provided an update to PoliticusUSA:

From August 24 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 25 at 3:00 AM EDT, a total of approximately 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul. This is the result of 42 US military flights (37 C-17s and 5 C-130s) which carried approximately 11,200 evacuees, and 48 coalition flights which carried 7,800 people. Since August 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 82,300 people on US military and coalition flights. Since the end of July, we have re-located approximately 87,900 people on US military and coalition flights.

The media/Republican narrative of a failed evacuation is crumbling

The media talking heads said that this evacuation couldn’t be done. Republicans sound like they are rooting for America to fail, but President Biden and his administration have mounted an impressive effort to get people out of the country.

The evacuation is working well, which is why the next step is dealing with the artificial August 31 deadline.

Biden needs to extend the evacuation mission in Afghanistan

There is no reason for the US to leave on August 31 if the mission has not been completed. It is unfathomable that President Biden would do so.

The Taliban wants the US out of the country, but they don’t have much choice if the Americans decide to stay and finish getting people out for as long as it takes.

Biden could add more troops to secure the airport and keep the mission going. The last thing that the Taliban wants is 5,000-10,000 more US troops in Afghanistan, but it should be made clear to them that this is exactly what will happen if they try to force the US out.

As far as the ISIS K threat is concerned, that is a risk worth taking to get people out of Afghanistan. It should be made clear to the Taliban that they will be held responsible for any attack on the airport, and it is in their best interest to prevent that from happening.

The US needs to stay until the job is done and do right by its Afghan allies and citizens.