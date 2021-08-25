Fox’s Greg Gutfeld: Our Country Has Become Too Woke to Deal With a Problem Like Afghanistan

The job of the anchors on Fox News has never been to accurately report the news. At least not for the last few years.

Fox has figured out that the best way to keep the GOP in power is to constantly make their viewers angry. And the network’s outrage machine is now very focused on cancel culture and “wokeism.”

The network’s personalities are so focused on being woke, in fact, that they work it into scenarios that have nothing to do with the subject.

During today’s episode of The Five, the hosts discussed the Taliban’s efforts to be involved in the climate change fight. Greg Gutfeld noted to his co-host, “Wow. Sounds like someone’s aiming for a primetime gig on CNN. So, Dana, Greta Thunberg must be thrilled. “

Dana Perino jumped in, “You don’t want your funds to be cut off from the world. You want the World Bank to pay attention to you, you want some countries to lessen sanctions, there’s a great way to their heart and they know exactly what it is, it is through climate change.”

The absurd segment ended with Gutfeld proclaiming, “As America — as our government keeps pushing its way towards wokeism, there is basically no way to deal with something like Afghanistan, because we lose the options that being a woke country would not allow you to do. In a weird way, the Taliban is going to be China’s problem and China’s going to have no problem dealing with them.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox News: