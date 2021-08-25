Kraken Disbarred: Sidney Powell Sanctioned And Could Face Disbarment For Bogus 2020 Election Lawsuit

A federal judge ordered Lin Wood and Sidney Powell to be investigated for potential suspension and disbarment for their 2020 election lawsuit.

Federal Judge Throws The Book At Sidney Powell

According to Law & Crime:

A federal judge sent a strong message to each of the so-called “Kraken” lawyers behind litigation to upend the 2020 election, ordering that they be referred for a professional conduct investigation and “possible suspension or disbarment.” The attorneys include pro-Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell. “This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” U.S. District Judge Linda Parker wrote in a scathing 110-page ruling. “It is one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election. It is another to take on the charge of deceiving a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated. This is what happened here.”

Trump’s TV Lawyers Could All Soon Be Ex-Lawyers

Rudy Giuliani has had his law license suspended. Sidney Powell and Lin Wood could be facing disbarment. Anyone who defends Donald Trump or stands with him either ends up in prison or with their lives ruined.

Sidney Powell and other Trump lawyers are being sued for billions of dollars by the makers of voting machines for their lies about voting machine hacks and the 2020 election, so Trump’s lawyers could all soon be broke and jobless.

Trump and his supporters abused the legal system after the 2020 election as part of their effort to delegitimize the results, and now the judicial system is fighting back.