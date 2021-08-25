McCarthy Vows to Stop Democrat Spending Plans, But Can’t Say How

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed to stop Democrats in Congress from passing infrastructure and social spending plans that amount to the biggest expansion of the social safety net and climate programs yet.

However, McCarthy could not elaborate on how he would stop these plans from taking effect after Democrats came to an agreement and approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that advances them.

“It’ll be over my dead body, because I’m going to do everything in our power to stop it,” McCarthy said during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

He suggested that moderate Democrats Joe Manchin (W. Va.) and Krysten Sinema (Ariz.) could possibly roadblock the legislation but admitted he doesn’t know if he can derail the legislation altogether.

“I don’t know yet, until the vote takes place,” he said.

"They'll probably even get more. The far left is much stronger. You watch Cori Bush, you watch what AOC does. They hold this Democratic Party hostage to their socialist beliefs and they have won time and again," says @GOPLeader on Democratic bills. pic.twitter.com/YKR7YLykTP — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) August 25, 2021

The budget blueprint passed 220-212 on Tuesday night in a special session convened during the August recess.

“Today is a great day of pride for our country and for Democrats,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said after the vote. “Not only are we building the physical infrastructure of America, we are building the human infrastructure of America to enable many more people to participate in the success of our economy and the growth of our society.”