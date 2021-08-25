NYC’s Largest Police Union Says They Will Sue if COVID Vaccines Are Mandated

The vaccine against COVID-19 has been readily available for a number of months. Unfortunately, not enough people are taking the shot and the Delta variant is now plaguing the country.

States and business are now starting to take steps to insure that their employees are vaccinated. And there has been significant pushback in many cases.

New York City recently announced that by September, all school educators must get the shot in order to continue working. Other regulations are expected to come.

On Tuesday, PBA President Pat Lynch railed against forced vaccinations, threatening to sue if the are required.

Lynch wrote in an email, “If the City attempts to impose a vaccine mandate on PBA members, we will take legal action to defend our members’ right to make such personal medical decisions.”

The PBA President continued, “As of this writing, the City has not indicated whether it will attempt to impose vaccine mandates on other city workers, including police officers.”

NEW: NYC's largest police union plans to sue if COVID vaccine is mandated for NYPD. "If the City attempts to impose a vaccine mandate on PBA members, we will take legal action to defend our members' right to make such personal medical decisions." https://t.co/r6SKTDPazc — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) August 25, 2021

At this moment, only 47% of NYPD Cops are vaccinated. Commissioner Dermot Shea tried to explain the low numbers, saying, “I fully expect that number is higher from the outside. I know many people that have gotten it through their own doctors and things of that nature.”

Shea continued, “We’re continuing to stress it and I support this move 100 percent. Because you know, when you feel sick, you go to the doctor and you listen to the doctor. And to me, this isn’t that complicated. We’ve eradicated diseases in this country. This is another one. You know the vaccines work.”