Rachel Maddow Says Trump And Republicans Should Be Anxious About The 1/6 Committee Investigation

Rachel Maddow said that Trump and the Republicans are justifiably anxious about the 1/6 Committee investigation.

Rachel Maddow: Republicans Have Justifiable Anxiety About The 1/6 Investigation

Video:

Rachel Maddow says Republican and Trump anxiety about a real 1/6 investigation is justified. pic.twitter.com/GViD58WRS2 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 26, 2021

Maddow said:

Finally, somebody is trying to get to the bottom of that. And I mean those were just slivers of the requests about Trump White House records and the Pentagon. That’s just two of the eight agencies who are fielding these kinds of requests as of today. That’s not even counting, for example, the request to the Justice Department about Trump trying to get Justice Department officials to overturn election results in certain states and what they were trying for was overall.

Sign Up For The PoliticusUSA Newsletter Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

So these demands for communications and documents have gone out as of today, and they have gone out like a carpet bombing effort. The anxiety in Trump world and in the Republican Party about there being a realinvestigation of January 6th, including the actual expectation by those mobs who attacked the Capitol that somehow Trump was going to ending up staying president if they just played their part right, that anxiety about there being a real investigation and real efforts to keep Trump in power despite the fact that he lost the election, their anxiety about that actually being investigated thoroughly was probably warranted anxiety. It was around if the former president did try to use the power of his office to break our democracy and seize power by force. That’s something that isn’t just a record we’re going to need for the history books, it’s something we need to know now, particularly in terms of who helped him and how they did so.

Republicans Like Kevin McCarthy Are Paranoid And Scared

Kevin McCarthy wasn’t fooling anyone with his they’re coming for you too shtick. McCarthy couldn’t hide his fear that the 1/6 Committee is going to get his phone records, and what they might find is a whole lot more than just one conversation with Donald Trump.

House Republicans know that a real investigation could cost them in 2022. Rachel Maddow was correct. Republicans are anxious and living in terror of a real 1/6 investigation.