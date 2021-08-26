Biden Has Now Gotten Over 101,000 People Out Of Afghanistan

963 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The White House has announced that more than 101,000 people, including most of the Americans, are out of Afghanistan.

Biden Has Gotten More Than 100,000 People Out Of Afghanistan

A White House official provided the daily update to PoliticusUSA, “From August 25 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 26 at 3:00 AM EDT, a total of approximately 13,400 people were evacuated from Afghanistan. 17 U.S. military flights (14 C-17s and 3 C-130s) evacuated approximately 5,100 people from Kabul. In addition, 74 coalition aircraft evacuated approximately 8,300 people. Since August 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 95,700 people. Since the end of July, we have re-located approximately 101,300 people.”

Most of the Americans are out of Afghanistan

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that of the 6,000 Americans that were in Afghanistan, 4,500 were removed as of yesterday.

Video of Psaki:

None of This Has Stopped Republicans From Continuing To Complain

The Biden administration’s airlift out of Afghanistan has been very impressive. They still need to get any remaining American who wants to leave out of the country along with the Special Immigrant Visa holders. The President should honor the commitment to the SIV holders, even if it means extending the operation until every person with a visa who is at the airport is removed.

Republicans and media who are pretending that the operation is a failure is the height of dishonesty based on an intentional ignoring of the facts.