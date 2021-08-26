Biden Schools Peter Doocy And Calls Out Fox For Not Reporting Afghanistan Truth

3.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

President Biden schooled Peter Doocy and called out Fox News for not reporting the facts on Trump’s surrender of Afghanistan.

Biden schools Peter Doocy and takes him to task for not reporting the facts on Trump's surrender to the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/b5VTma98ms — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 26, 2021

Doocy asked the President if he takes responsibility for Afghanistan.

President Biden answered, “I bear responsibility for fundamentally all that’s happened of late, but here is the deal. You know, I wish you would one day say these things, you know as well as I do that the former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1. In return the commitment was made — and that was a year before. In return, he was given a commitment that the Taliban would continue to attack others but would not attack any American forces. Remember that? I’m serious.”

Doocy tried to change the subject, but Biden pressed him, “No, no, wait a minute. I’m asking you a question. Is that accurate to the best of your knowledge?”

Doocy mumbled something and tried to ask a question, but President Biden drove his point home, “I think they have an issue that people are likely to get hurt, some as we’ve seen have gotten killed, and that it is messy. The reason why, whether my friend will acknowledge it or has reported it, the reason why there were no attacks on Americans as you said from attacks in America from the date until I came into office was because the commitment was made by President Trump. I will be out by May 1st. In the meantime, you agree not to attack any Americans. That was the deal. That’s why no Americans were attacked. “

Contrary to what Republicans and Fox News want to believe, President Biden didn’t come into office with a wide range of options on Afghanistan. Trump’s surrender to the Taliban limited his choices.

Peter Doocy and Fox News have been avoiding the truth that Joe Biden was left with a mess in Afghanistan, and he is cleaning up another Trump failure.

President Biden isn’t going to be pushed around or have any narratives set by Fox News.

Peter Doocy tried to use a press conference to push Afghanistan revisionism, and President Biden shut him down.