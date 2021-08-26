Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump For Plotting The 1/6 Attack

A group of seven Capitol police officers has sued Donald Trump for plotting the 1/6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump Is Being Sued For Plotting the Attack On The Capitol

The New York Times reported:

A group of seven Capitol Police officers fileda lawsuiton Thursday accusing former President Donald J. Trump and nearly 20 members of far-right extremist groups and political organizations of a plot to disrupt the peaceful transition of power during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The suit, which implicated members of the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers militia and Trump associates like Roger J. Stone Jr., was arguably the most expansive civil effort to date seeking to hold Mr. Trump and his allies legally accountable for the storming of the Capitol.

Trump Is Being Sued By The Police For Plotting An Attack That Killed And Injured Them

The big headline is that Trump is being sued not for his failure to respond and help the police who were under assault from his supporters but for his role in plotting and making the attack happen.

Without being too over the top, the lawsuit is suggesting that Trump and his friends plotted a domestic terrorist attack against the American government and the Capitol Police.

Trump was already losing it over the 1/6 Committee investigating the actions of his administration on the day of the attack, but now a group of police officers is suggesting that Trump played the Osama Bin Laden role and plotted an attack on the United States government.