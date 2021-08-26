Hypocrite Warmonger H.R. McMaster Falsely Accuses Biden Of Surrendering To Terrorists

H.R. McMaster didn’t mention Bush or Trump, or himself but accused Biden of surrendering to terrorists.

Forever war monger H.R. McMaster accuses America of "surrendering to jihadist terrorists," irresponsibility claims with zero evidence that the Taliban was involved in the attack, and takes zero responsibility for his role in the Afghanistan war. pic.twitter.com/r5IFwSzsrt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 26, 2021

McMaster said on MSNBC:

This was predicted and predictable that this was going to occur. This is what happens when you surrender to a terrorist organization like the Taliban, and I think what’s important to recognize is that this is just the beginning, Andrea, we have the jihadists in control of a state and also to Al Qaeda to, isis-k and other jihadist terrorist organizations, and we tried too hard, and I listened to reporting, to disconnect the dots. These groups share people, resources, and expertise. The military commander of the Taliban is a prominent Al Qaeda leader and is also the leader of the Haqqani network. The leader at the nexus of the Taliban. He was the main protector of hamza bin laden, Osama bin laden’s son, as he fought in command of Taliban forces.

So this is a ridiculous idea that this is really ISIS-K, and gosh, the Taliban must be really disappointed. That’s crazy, I think, Andrea. I’m sure that we will uncover evidence that this has happened with the full knowledge of Haqqani and the Taliban, if not the most senior leadership. They are expert at two things, taking people hostage and committing mass murder attacks of this scale. And so they are in charge now, and this is what happens when you surrender to jihadist terrorists.

There Were More Than 30 Terrorist Attacks In Kabul While H.R. McMaster Was Trump’s NSA

In total, in the years 2017 and 2018, there were more than 30 terrorist attacks in Kabul around the time that H.R. McMaster was Trump’s NSA. For McMaster to blame Biden for the attack at the Kabul airport while ignoring the dozens of terrorist attacks in the city while he was NSA takes an immense level of hypocrisy.

McMaster is one of the people responsible for the bad situation in Kabul today, and he can’t avoid his own responsibility by blaming President Biden.