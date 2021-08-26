Newsmax’s Steve Cortes: Even if We Promised Afghani Contractors Visas, We Shouldn’t Give Them to Them

The United States military was in Afghanistan for 20 years. And the forces couldn’t operate in the region alone. The military had help from thousands of Afghani’s that risked their safety by working with the Americans.

Now that Afghanistan is unstable, the country is keeping a promise made to those contractors and many will be coming over on visas. During a Wednesday segment, Steve Cortes said that America should break that promise.

“I think we have a moral obligation to help people,” the host began.” We don’t have a moral obligation to bring them to the United States just because they work on our behalf.”

Cortes continued:

“And by the way, I would also say this: Even if we made that promise, we know from our experience in Afghanistan that among people who were completely, in our estimation — were completely vetted, people who were literally fighting alongside Americans, people of Afghan forces, Afghan police, people who were contractors for the American military, we still know that green-on-blue crime, insider attacks where they would literally turn their guns on Americans and even more so on their fellow Afghani citizens and their fellow Afghani fighters. This has been a systemic problem there for many, many years, and including in recent years.”

The idea of promising your contractors and not keeping your word is very Trumpian. Thankfully, the country will not be taking Cortes’ disgraceful advice.