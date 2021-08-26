Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Reveals Himself and Slams Trump: “I Would Have Protected Him in the Same Way”

There has been lots of lies from Donald Trump and his supporters since the January 6th insurrection. Many of these lies are focused on Ashli Babbitt, a QAnon supporter who was attempting the break into the Speaker’s Lobby.

Donald Trump and his sycophants in Washington DC have pleaded for the name of the officer who shot Babbitt to be revealed. That officer, instead, chose to reveal himself during an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt that will air tomorrow.

Lt. Michael Byrd explained, “Once we barricaded the doors, we were essentially trapped where we were. There was no way to retreat. No other way to get out. If they get through that door, they’re into the House chamber and upon the members of Congress.”

Holt also asked, “Former President Trump has talked about you and this incident. He says she was murdered. What does it feel like to hear that from a former president?”

The officer responded, “Well it’s disheartening. If he was in the room or anywhere and I’m responsible for him, I was prepared to do the same thing for him and his family.”

The officer also noted, I know that day I saved countless lives. I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.”

Republicans are sure to go on the attack against the brave officer now that he has revealed himself. Thankfully, Lt. Byrd has had the opportunity to tell his story prior to the attacks.