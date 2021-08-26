Representative Thomas Massie Deletes Tweet Comparing Vaccine Mandates to the Holocaust

Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has deleted a tweet comparing Covid-19 vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

Massie shared a meme showing an arm tattooed with a concentration camp identification number, effectively comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, which was the systematic murder of more than six million Jews across German-occupied Europe.

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie deleted a tweet Wednesday night comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/QTSSH7eqpY — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) August 26, 2021

Massie has downplayed the pandemic’s severity from the start.

In March 2020, as lawmakers worked to pass badly-needed relief amid the pandemic’s economic fallout, he forced legislators to return to Washington to vote on the much-discussed coronavirus relief measure despite concerns about the virus.

At the time, Massie also threatened to block the next coronavirus relief package, saying he objected to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) plans to pass any deal struck with Republicans by unanimous consent or voice vote, two methods used in the House to expedite passage of uncontroversial legislation. These methods don’t require all legislators to be present, though one can object.

“Once again they’re recommending that just let Nancy Pelosi pass it on her own, that we can all stay home,” Massie said at the time during an interview on Fox Business. “And I’m saying that’s not going to fly. It doesn’t fly with the Constitution, it doesn’t fly with accountability to the taxpayers.”