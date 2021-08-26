Trump on Osama bin Laden: He Wasn’t That Big a Monster Because He Only “Had One Hit”

Donald Trump has made it his life’s work to try to top anything that Barack Obama ever did. From the day he took office, the 45th president attempted to reverse everything done by the 44th.

And it seemingly sticks in Trump’s craw that Obama was given credit for the killing of Osama bin Laden. During a recent interview with Hugh Hewitt, the former president claimed that bin Laden wasn’t all that big a deal.

Trump, when asked about the ISIS, told Hewitt:

“And they respected us, and they respected me. But they respected us, and don’t think that Taliban wasn’t watching, because ISIS is tougher than the Taliban, and nastier than the Taliban. And ISIS was watching, and then they were, they didn’t exist anymore. And we took out the founder of ISIS, al-Baghdadi, and then of course Soleimani. Now just so you understand, Soleimani is bigger by many, many times than Osama bin-Laden. The founder of ISIS is bigger by many, many times, al-Baghdadi, than Osama bin-Laden. Osama bin-Laden has one big hit, and it was a bad one, in New York City, the World Trade Center. But these other two guys were monsters. They were monster. And I kept saying for years, why don’t we get them? And I did, I got them. The press doesn’t talk about it. They don’t talk about it because they don’t want to talk about it.”

In the run-up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Donald Trump is doing interviews with conservative media – in this case, Hugh Hewitt – suggesting Osama Bin Laden wasn't that big of a deal and wasn't a "monster." pic.twitter.com/3xJXVn2AIM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 26, 2021

These are obviously the ramblings of a deeply insecure and jealous man. Unfortunately, he is still the head of one of the two biggest politcal parties in the country.