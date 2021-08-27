Obama Issues “Heartbroken” Commemoration for Those Lost in Kabul Airport Attack

Former President Barack Obama commented on the Kabul airport attack, offering a “heartbroken” commemoration for those who were lost. 13 American service members were killed in the attack, along with 72 Afghans who were trying to evacuate the country.

“Like so many of you, Michelle and I were heartbroken to hear about the terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport that killed and wounded so many U.S. service members, as well as Afghan men, women, and children,” Obama wrote.

“As president, nothing was more painful than grieving with the loved ones of Americans who gave their lives serving our country. As President Biden said, these service members are heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others,” he added.

He offered his condolences to all of those affected.

“Our hearts go out to the families who lost a loved one, and to everyone continuing the mission in Kabul. We’re also thinking of the families of the Afghans who died, many of whom stood by America and were willing to risk everything for a chance at a better life,” he said, concluding: “May God bless the memory of those we lost, and protect those who remain in harm’s way.”

The United States is preparing for the possibility of more attacks, according to General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, who noted that attacks orchestrated by the Islamic State could involve the use of rockets and car bombs targeting the airport.

“We’re doing everything we can to be prepared,” he said, noting that some intelligence is being shared with the Taliban, who may have thwarted “some attacks.”