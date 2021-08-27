The FBI Is Investigating Trump Supporters For Threatening 1/6 Prosecutors

343 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The FBI is investigating threats being made by supporters of Trump against 1/6 prosecutors.

Ryan Reilly of HuffPost told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow:

I think the threats more broadly are getting more attention as we go. I can report that there were some prosecutors who were working on the January 6 case that have received threats, and that is something the FBIis looking into and urging anyone to communicate when they receive those sort of things. But because there is this huge political movement bubbling up on the right, in fact, someone who is formally on Trump’s campaign is organizing this movement and this rally next month to sort of gather in support of people who have been locked up ahead of trial. The people locked up pre-trial at this moment are some dangerous folks. Overall they are caught on video committing violence against law enforcement and believe in these delusional conspiracy theories about a stolen election, and in many cases have expressed their desire to continue fighting this battle.

Trump’s “Law And Order Party” Is Threatening Those Who Prosecute Domestic Terrorists

Trump and his allies aren’t a law and order party. They are a pro-domestic terrorist party. Trump has always had an affinity for terrorists. This is the person who, as president, let 5,000 Taliban fighters out of prison so that they could overthrow the government in Afghanistan.

Members of Congress like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Louie Gohmert add fuel to this domestic terrorist fire with their publicity stunts and attempts to paint the terrorists as political prisoners.

Threats against prosecutors are not law and order. They are an omen that Trump’s authoritarian movement is bubbling beneath the surface and getting ready to again attack US democracy.