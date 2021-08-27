Trump’s Lawyers Are Kracken Up As Texas Bar Launches Disbarment Investigation Into Sidney Powell

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, the Texas Bar Association has launched a disciplinary investigation relate to Sidney Powell’s law license.

According to a statement from the Michigan AG:

The Department of Attorney General previously asked for further disciplinary action before the Attorney Grievance Commission of the State of Michigan and the State Bar of Texas.

Thus far, Texas’ Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel has granted an investigatory hearing related to Powell’s bar license, set for November 4. There is no update related to the Michigan licenses at this time.

Judge Parker’s ruling will mean disciplinary boards in other states will also review the attorneys’ conduct.

Those Who Do Trump’s Bidding Pay The Price For His Crimes

It is a lesson that Republicans seem never to learn. Those who climb into bed with Donald Trump end up sleeping with the fishes. Since Trump fancies himself as a mob boss, this best of putting what continues to happen to anyone who associates too closely with Donald Trump.

Sidney Powell was running around the White House filling Trump’s head with stolen election conspiracy theories, and even though toxic Trump continues to spread these lies, Powell’s legal career is likely over as it is hard to see any state that will allow her to practice law after likely being disbarred in Texas.