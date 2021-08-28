Biden Kills 2 High Profile ISIS Targets And Gets 100,000 Afghans Out Of Afghanistan

President Biden has gotten over 100,000 Afghans out of Afghanistan while killing two high-profile ISIS-K targets.

The Pentagon announced that two high profile ISIS-K targets were killed in a US drone strike:

Biden makes good on his promise as two high-profile ISIS-K targets killed in drone strike. pic.twitter.com/JNXRfZ9R9C — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 28, 2021

The Pentagon announced at a briefing:

I can confirm, as more information has come in, that two high-profile ISIStargets were killed, and one was wounded. And we know of zero civilian casualties. Without specifying any future plans, I will say that we will continue to have the ability to defend ourselves and to leverage over the horizon capability to conduct counterterrorism operations as needed. We continue the evacuate American citizens and vulnerable Afghans out of Kabul. In fact, there are approximately 1,400 individuals at the Kabul airport who have been screened and manifested for flights today. As I said yesterday, we have the ability to include evacuees on military airlifts out of Afghanistan until the very end. This is a massive military, diplomatic, security and human operation for us and our allies. Yesterday, 32 U.S. Military aircraft, 27 C-17s, and five C-130s departed with approximately 4,000 personnel. Combined with 34 coalition aircraft, departures, an additional 2,800 personnel left Kabul for various staging bases. 66 flights left out of Kabul yesterday in the 24-hour period with 6,800 evacuees. Today, I can report an updated total evacuation that is more than 117,000. The vast majority of which are Afghans. Of this total number, approximately 5,400 are American citizens.

Biden Is Killing Terrorists And Getting Afghans Out, But Republicans Still Complain.

The evacuation that Biden has been able to pull off is an amazing feat. Of the 6,000 Americans who were in Afghanistan, 5,400 are out, and the State Department says that 350 more Americans want to leave, and 280 Americans will stay:

State: We have received confirmation that at least 5,400 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, inc. almost 300 in last day. At present, approx. 350 Americans have told us still seeking to leave. additional 280 self ID americans not told of plans to leave pic.twitter.com/3NhRzK5Op5 — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) August 28, 2021

President Biden deserves praise, not calls for his resignation. He is in the process of pulling off an evacuation that some experts and media critics did not think was possible.

The administration even warned of the attack from ISIS at the Kabul airport before it happened.

The original sin for the US was going into Afghanistan without a clear objective for victory. The evacuation was always going to be messy, and potentially deadly. While we mourn for the 13 Marines who lost their lives, we also should not lose sight of the feat that the Biden administration has accomplished.