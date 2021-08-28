Republicans Intentionally Created The SIV Backlog And Then They Blamed Biden

Republicans intentionally created the SIV backlog to prevent immigrants from coming to the US.

Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted:

2/ Over the last decade, Republicans have pushed to intentionally create a massive backlog in the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program – the one we use to bring Afghan partners to America, by putting onerous conditions on the applications. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 22, 2021

4/ This dovetailed with the assault by Trump and Republicans to destroy other refugee programs that bring Afghans to the U.S.. Obama admitted over 2,700 Afghan refugees. Trump admitted 400, bc he had dismantled the refugee system. Biden had to rebuild it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 22, 2021

Republicans Don’t Want Afghan Immigrants In The US, But Blame Biden For Their Inability To Get Out Of Afghanistan.

Republicans are casting blame on President Biden for a crisis that they intentionally caused. Any Republican who says that the success of the mission will depend on how many Afghan partners are left behind is lying to the American people.

Republicans in Congress rigged the deck by gutting the special immigrant visa program long before Donald Trump arrived. Trump accelerated the destruction of refugee programs, but the wheels were already in motion before he was president.

Joe Biden is trying to get US Afghan partners out, but it is Republicans who have put obstacles in the way, and then criticized the President for his efforts.

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are to blame for every Afghan partner who is left behind because leaving American allies to the Taliban is exactly what they wanted.