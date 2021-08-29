Florida ICU Director: We’re Tired of Seeing People Die Because They Refused to Take the Vaccine

1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Delta variant has created chaos across the country during the month of August. And the virus has been particularly devastating in the Southern part of the United States. People in this deeply red area have refused to get the vaccine in high numbers.

Florida has become on of the global epicenters of the pandemic. And governor Ron DeSantis seems to be unwilling to do anything about it. The doctors and nurses, however, are fed up with treating the unvaccinated.

During a recent appearance on CNN, Florida ICU Doctor Ahmed Alhaddad told Pamela Brown, “We’re frustrated because we’re tired of seeing people die and suffer because they did not take a vaccine. The vaccine has been available since December 14th. And it’s readily available. Over 350 million doses have been given in the United States. And we’re tired of telling the families that their loved ones are not going to make it.”

The ICU Director continued:

“We do not have a single patient in the ICU that has been vaccinated, and we have not had a single patient that had the vaccine that has died. It’s even harder when it’s your friends. I have a patient now that’s the father of one of my son’s classmates. And he’s not expected to make it. He was not vaccinated. And I also have an ICU nurse that just delivered a baby and didn’t take the vaccine because she didn’t know if it was safe or not.”