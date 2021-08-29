Posted on by Jason Easley

House Republicans Blasted For Complaining About Biden Not Knowing The Exact Number Of Americans In Afghanistan

House Republicans complained that Biden didn’t know the precise number of Americans in Afghanistan and were immediately blasted.

Video of the GOP’s complaint:

The Backlash Against House Republicans Is Intense

The US government does not require Americans to register their foreign travel, so how could they come up with a count?

Josh Marshall tweeted:

The Republican Hypocrisy:

Republicans Say Vaccines Infringe On Personal Freedom, But Also Want The US To Track The Travel Of Every American

Republicans who refuse to get the COVID vaccine because of freedom are now demanding that the freedom to travel privately be taken away from every American. The vaccine is Big Brother, but actual government monitoring of every American’s travel is fine with them.

House Republicans are so desperate to score cheap political points on anything that they throw ideological consistency out the window.

Republicans only value freedom when it is their freedom to do whatever they want. The GOP is a mishmash of knee-jerk reactions, and they deserve to be blasted for such a blatant and utterly clueless politicization of an evacuation.

 