Jim Jordan Busted For Multiple Calls With Trump On 1/6

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has been so evasive about his conversations with Trump because he had multiple calls with him on 1/6.

Politico reported:

We know that DONALD TRUMP and Rep. JIM JORDAN spoke once on the day of the Capitol riot, but the Ohio Republican has said he doesn’t remember when their conversation took place. We have some new details that could help clear up that timeframe — including confirmation of at least one more phone conversation between Jordan and the then-president during the siege. After a group of lawmakers were evacuatedfrom the House chamber to a safe room on Jan. 6, Jordan was joined by Rep. MATT GAETZ( R-Fla.) for a call during which they implored Trump to tell his supporters to stand down, per a source with knowledge of that call. The source declined to say how Trump responded to this request.

Jim Jordan Is Hiding 1/6 Facts To Protect Himself And Trump

Jim Jordan had claimed when asked by reporters that he doesn’t remember when he talked to the former president on January 6, but it is now clear that he had multiple conversations with Trump, including one that occurred after members of Congress were evacuated from the House chamber.

Jordan is covering up to protect Donald Trump and protect himself. He has refused to talk about his conversations with Trump on 1/6 as nobody is buying his sudden loss of memory related to the conversations that occurred on 1/6.

Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy both have information that would be damaging to Trump, and they are trying to bury it because it could doom Republicans in 2022 and 2024.