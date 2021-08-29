OAN Host Christina Bobb: If You Are an American in Afghanistan, Ignore Terror Warnings and Go to The Airport

Before he left office, Donald Trump made a deal with the Taliban to leave Afghanistan. Once he took office, Joe Biden and his team worked on getting Americans out of Afghanistan.

And now that the end date is coming, there is still a major effort to get people out of the nation. But Conservative media is trying to convince viewers that there are few options for Americans to get out of Afghanistan. In fact, Christina Bobb says, Americans should ignore terror warnings and head to the airport.

The OAN host told viewers on Sunday, “They should be telling Americans who want to leave to do everything they can to get to the airport now,” Bobb said. “Get to the Kabul airport before August 31st and make sure you’re inside the compound before the military leaves. Not once have I heard any sense of urgency coming from this administration actually giving good advice to Americans on the ground.”

OAN airs dangerous "Don't Be Fooled" segment telling Americans in Kabul to "get to the airport now" despite terror threats. "Don't wait for anyone to call you." pic.twitter.com/PrWY0JgP17 — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) August 29, 2021

Bobb continued, “The truth is, get to the airport now. Don’t wait for anyone to call you or a text from [White House Press Secretary] Jen Psaki. Get to the airport.”

This is just horrific advice. There has already been one major terror attack at the Kabul airport. Others have been thwarted. Americans looking to leave Afghanistan need to do so in the safest way possible.