1/6 Committee Wants The Phone Records Of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, And Other House Republicans

The 1/6 Committee has asked telecom companies to preserve the phone records of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, and other House Republicans.

Via CNN:

According to the sources, this group was targeted because the committee concluded each of these lawmakers played some role in the “Stop the Steal” rally. They either attended, spoke, actively planned, or encouraged people to attend.

The list is said to be evolving and could be added to as the investigation steps up. As of now, it includes Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar also of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

Dozens Of House Republicans Potentially Involved In The 1/6 Attack

Kevin McCarthy is not on this list because the issue involving McCarthy isn’t the organization and support of the 1/6 rally, but the House Minority Leader’s conversations with Trump on 1/6.

The request to preserve the phone records suggests that the Committee is investigating a conspiracy to attack the Capitol. At the center of any organized effort to incite the crowd on 1/6 will be Donald Trump.

It is now clear why House Republicans have been trying to stop this investigation. Potentially dozens of members were involved in the 1/6 attack in some way.

The investigation could be devastating for the House GOP’s chances in 2022, which is why there is so much distraction and cover-up surrounding the events of January 6.