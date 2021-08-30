Fauci Says It Would Be a “Good Idea” to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccines for School Children

Speaking on CNN, ChiefWhite House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, said it would be a “good idea” to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for school children.

“I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” Fauci said during an appearance on “State of the Union.” “We’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”

In a separate interview, Fauci said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will “hopefully” act quickly and approve Covid-19 vaccines for children under the age of 12.

“The data has been collected and we should have enough data by, I would say, the end of September, middle to end of September, early October, so that those data can then be presented to the FDA to examine for the risk benefit ratio of safety and effectiveness,” he told ABC’s “This Week.”

Fauci added that health officials will stick with the recommendation that people get booster shots eight months after getting the Covid-19 vaccine.