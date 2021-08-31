Bernie Sanders Calls California Recall a “Bold-Faced Republican Power Grab”

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized Republicans who are looking to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), referring to the recall effort as a “bold-faced Republican power grab” in a new ad.

“At this unprecedented moment in American history, when we’re trying to address the crisis of climate change, guarantee health care for all and pass real immigration reform, the last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California,” Sanders says in the ad, referring Larry Elder, who has been endorsed by the Republican Party and poses the most serious threat to Newsom’s tenure.

“The September 14 recall of Gov. Newsom is a bold-faced Republican power grab,” he concludes.

You can watch the ad below.

Newsom had faced criticism over high taxes and the Covid-19 response in California, particularly among Republicans who have shared grievances about the scope of restrictions. The vaccine rollout in the state was also slow, at least initially.

The recall election, slated for September 14 will be the fourth gubernatorial recall election ever held in the United States