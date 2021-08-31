Calls Grow For Madison Cawthorn To Be Expelled From The House

After he urged more violence and bloodshed against the US government, calls are growing for Rep Madison Cawthorn to be expelled from the House.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was asked about expelling Cawthorn on MSNBC’s The Reid Out:

Rep. Eric Swalwell says Rep. Madison Cawthorn should "face the consequences" of his calls for more violence on #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/33Txer9Hlc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 31, 2021

Swalwell said:

He should face the consequences for what he has said, and I think Speaker Pelosi is considering that, and that’s what her statement reflects. And this is why Kevin Mccarthy cannot be speaker. He is not responsible enough to break from Donald Trump and just condemn basic outright violence.

By the way, that aide asked me earlier tonight. She said, you know, you didn’t respond to the e-mail. Do you want the vest? You tweeted about it. And I thought it was bananas, frankly, when she sent it to me. I thought it was a joke. A lot of my colleagues have understandably purchased bulletproof vests, which I respect, but as you see these statements from people like Madison Cawthorn, I’m naive. I’m the naive one to think that he and others would not, again, invite, assemble, incite, and aim violence at the Capitol.

A DOJ Investigation Of Cawthorn Has Been Requested.

The American Muckrakers PAC wrote to AG Garland to launch a DOJ investigation into Cawthorn:

I am writing to you with an urgent plea to investigate a serious ongoing criminal matter.

As documented in publicly available video and reported by numerous news sources, on August 29th at a public meeting in Franklin, North Carolina, Representative David Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), speaking of the January 6, 2021, insurrection, was asked “When are you going to call us to Washington again?” His answer was chilling: “We are actively working on that. We have a few plans in motion I can’t make public right now. There’s a lot of Republicans who don’t want to talk about this.”

Just prior to Rep. Cawthorn’s apparent admission to conspiring to launch another attempted coup, he repeated the Big Lie that had provided the cover for January 6th’s violent rebellion – that President Biden was not, in Cawthorn’s muddled yet nonetheless clear words, “dutifully elected,” and “we know it was a stolen election.”

And he ominously warned that further big lies regarding the next election will “lead to one place, and that’s bloodshed.” Chillingly, he stated “I am willing to defend our liberty at all costs. There’s nothing that I would dread doing more than having to pick up arms against a fellow American.”

U.S. law does provide broad immunity for members of Congress acting in their official capacity. But that capacity, and thus that immunity, clearly does not extend to conspiring to commit an insurrection against the U.S.

government, calling for bloodshed, and inciting followers to take up arms against their fellow citizens.

I am writing to urgently request that you launch an investigation into Rep. Cawthorn’s past and ongoing insurrectionist activities, have the FBI interview him to determine his intentions, and confirm whether he is indeed

planning for further violence in Washington, DC or anywhere else. In addition, we need to know with whom he is involved in this illegal conspiracy.

It Takes A 2/3 Vote To Expel A House Member

It takes a two-thirds vote in the House to expel a member. A simple majority won’t do. The only way for Cawthorn to be expelled would be for Republicans to also vote to expel him. Since Kevin McCarthy refuses to take any action against members of his caucus for violence, there is zero chance that Cawthorn is expelled.

The American people don’t want insurrectionists in their government, and the calls are growing for Cawthorn to go.