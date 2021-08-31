House Republicans Are Trying To Force Joe Biden To Immediately Resign

House Republicans are trying to force Joe Biden out of office with a resolution calling on him to resign immediately.

Read the resolution, which sounds like it was written by Fox News below:

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), and it is the latest doomed Republican attempt to turn Afghanistan into a thing.

President Biden Will Not Resign, And The GOP Resolution Will Not Pass

This is one of those insanely dumb political moves that Republicans specialize in. House Republicans think that they will own the Democrats with this resolution.

The problem for House Republicans in a bit of persistent reality that they refuse to ignore is that the American people still support getting out of Afghanistan, even after the ISIS-K attack.

As for Americans being “stranded,” this is a talking point straight out of Fox News. The few Americans that are still there mostly consist of people with dual citizenship or large families in Afghanistan who remain unsure about leaving.

Unlike the Democratic impeachment resolutions of Trump, where there was actual evidence of impeachable offenses, the Republican charges against Biden are a made-up fever dream from those who are still pining for a morbidly obese corrupt old white guy who sometimes showed in the Oval Office.

President Biden has no reason to resign, but Republicans would rather talk about anything other than the domestic terror cell within their party, so they have introduced a resolution that is a transparently hypocritical attempt at political pandering.