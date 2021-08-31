Jen Psaki Doesn’t Put Up With Reporter Suggesting Biden Disrespected Gold Star Families

A reporter asked Jen Psaki about claims that President Biden disrespected Gold Star families, and she delivered a direct and forceful response.

Video:

The shameless White House press corps accuse Biden of disrespectful Gold Star families. Where was this line of questioning as Trump disrespected vets and Gold Star families for 4 years? pic.twitter.com/ukWyzqKSpx — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 31, 2021

Psaki was asked, “The father of one marine said she was checking a watch every time they came out after a plane, and the sister of a úmarine said it felt like a fake and scripted apology. Is the president looking at his watch and have a message to the people who felt they were offended?”

The Press Secretary answered, “I would say his message to all of the family members there and those not in attendance is that he knows what it’s like to lose a child and know anything or say anything and fill that hole that is left by that. He’s not going to speak to, and I’m not going to speak to the private conversations. Of course, they have the right to convey whatever they would like. But I will tell you from spending a lot of time with him over the last couple of days, he was deeply impacted by the family members he met just two days ago. That he talks about them.”

One gets the sense that the people who may have complained were Trump supporters, but they are grieving, so they are also suffering an unimaginable loss for those who have never been in their shoes.

It is unfathomable that the same reporters who gave Trump a free pass on his disrespect of veterans, active servicemembers, and Gold Star families could ask such a question with a straight face.

The reporter didn’t care about any family members who were satisfied with President Biden’s remarks but was looking to further a narrative, so they seek out someone or a couple of people who were not happy and run with that.

Jen Psaki was able to both be respectful to the grieving families but also direct and forceful.

It is unbelievable that the press would push a smear of a man who has been in public life for 40 years. The story that the question was based on doesn’t sound like the Joe Biden that the American people know, but common sense has never stopped the corporate media from advancing conflict and a smear.