Paul Ryan Speaks Out: Donald Trump Lost the 2020 Election and is Damaging the GOP

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) bucked the Republican Party, saying that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 general election. Trump has repeatedly promoted the “Big Lie” that the election was rife with fraud and abuse and has attempted to cast President Joe Biden as illegitimate despite all evidence to the contrary.

“President Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election,” Ryan said in an interview with WISN 12 News. He added: “It was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s really clear.”

Ryan also commented on Wisconsin’s Republican-led election audit of the 2020 election that was spurred in large part by Trump’s lies. He said that Trump has “exhausted his cases.”

“He exhausted his cases,” Ryan said. “He exhausted the court challenges. None of them went his way, so he legitimately lost. Is there mischief, organized shenanigans in elections? Sure. Is there fraud? Yes. Was it organized to the extent that it would have swung the Electoral College and the presidential election? Absolutely not.”

Ryan expressed his belief that the Republican Party has formed a cult of personality around the former president, a decision that could cost it dearly.

“I think it’s a big mistake for the Republican Party to be a party about a person or personality,” Ryan said. “And I think we’ll just keep losing if we wrap ourselves around one person. We have not lost this much this fast in a long, long time.”