Republicans Looking to Add $25 Billion to Military Budget Even as Afghan War Ends

Congressional Republicans are looking to add $25 billion to the nation’s military budget even as the war in Afghanistan, its longest military conflict, ends.

Republicans aim to employ a National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) amendment that would add $25 billion to President Joe Biden’s $753 billion military spending request for the next fiscal year. The effort to amend the budget is led by Representative Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), who is the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

A Politico report notes that “Rogers’ amendment would dole out $15 billion to address a spate of military unfunded priorities that weren’t included in the Pentagon’s budget request” in addition to $9.8 billion “to weapons procurement accounts.”

In a letter to House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, 27 Democrats asked that the military budget not be increased.

“This number is above and beyond the more than one percent increase in funding requested by President Biden and approved by the House Appropriations Committee,” Representatives Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who led the group, wrote to Smith. “Surpassing the President’s request by such a large and unwarranted amount should not be the starting position of the House Armed Services Committee, particularly when current defense spending levels should already be reduced.”

The House Armed Services Committee is expected to begin amending Biden’s request tomorrow.