Another Trumper Bites The Dust As Hunter Biden Laptop Guy Loses Defamation Lawsuit

The computer repairman who claimed to have Hunter Biden’s laptop lost his defamation lawsuit and must pay Twitter’s legal fees.

Law & Crime reported:

A federal court in Florida has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed against Twitter by the Delaware computer repairman who briefly captured national attention during the Hunter Biden laptop story. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again, and the plaintiff was ordered to pay Twitter’s attorneys’ fees.

Twitter also successfully argued for attorneys’ fees by claiming Mac Isaac’s lawsuit was really an anti-strategic lawsuit against public participation (anti-SLAPP), a legal action intended to chill free speech.

The Hunter Biden laptop guy tried to sue Twitter for defamation, even though Twitter did not defame him, and all he got out of it was a massive legal bill.

The Hunter Biden laptop story was a complete fiasco that quickly fell apart.

It turned out that the emails from Hunter Biden that Trump and Giuliani claimed to have were not from Hunter Biden’s laptop but were Russian propaganda that came from Ukraine.

No matter how much Trump and his Fox News allies tried to push it, the Hunter Biden laptop story went nowhere, and as usual, when it comes to Trump, someone is left to pay the price for his corrupt harebrained schemes.