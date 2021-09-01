Biden Slams Unconstitutional Texas Abortion Law And Vows To Defend Roe v. Wade

President Biden said that the Texas law that virtually bans abortion in the state is unconstitutional, and he vowed to defend Roe v. Wade.

Biden Calls Texas Abortion Law Unconstitutional

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House, President Biden said:

Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century.



The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes. And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual.



My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right.

Reproductive Rights Must Be Protected By Democrats

President Biden can and will urge the Department of Justice to defend Roe v. Wade. Biden will rally public support for protecting the rights of women in the United States, but Congress needs to take this decision out of the hands of the conservative Supreme Court majority by making reproductive rights the law of the land.

The legislation is called the Women’s Health Protection Act, and it should be the top priority of both the House and Senate when Congress comes back into session.