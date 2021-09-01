Elizabeth Warren on Texas Abortion Ban: “It’s Time for National Laws to Secure Our Reproductive Freedom”

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) spoke out after the state of Texas effectively outlawed abortion by banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“Let’s be clear about what just happened in Texas: The second-largest state in America has effectively banned abortions,” she wrote on Twitter. “We can’t rely on the courts to protect our rights. It’s time for national laws to ensure reproductive freedom.”

The senator included a video of past remarks she made about the importance of preserving laws that permit abortions.

“Look, I’ve lived in an America in which abortion was illegal and rich women still got abortions, and that’s what we have to remember about this,” she said during a presidential debate. “States are trying to ban abortion outright and the Supreme Court seems headed in exactly that direction as well. If we are going to protect the people of the United States of America and we are going to protect our rights to have dominion over our own bodies, then it’s going to mean we can’t simply rely on the courts.”

Let’s be clear about what just happened in Texas: The second-largest state in America has effectively banned abortions. We can’t rely on the courts to protect our rights. It’s time for national laws to ensure reproductive freedom. pic.twitter.com/F2xqwQ68nZ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 1, 2021

A Washington Post report notes that the Supreme Court “could still grant a request from abortion providers to halt the law… But both the statute’s proponents and opponents had expected word from the high court before the statute went into effect Sept. 1.”