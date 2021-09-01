Posted on by Jason Easley

Mitch McConnell Tells Republicans There Will No Impeachment Of Joe Biden

At an event in Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told his own party that President Biden will not be impeached.

McConnell said:

Mitch McConnell understands that Biden’s decision in Afghanistan is not an impeachable offense. More importantly to him, the Senate Minority Leader knows that his hopes of retaking the Senate in 2022 will go down the drain if Democrats think that Republicans are going to impeach Biden.

If Republicans would take back the House and impeach the President, McConnell is making it clear that the Senate will have no time for their nonsense.

It may seem surprising that Sen. McConnell would dismiss impeaching President Biden, but it isn’t.

McConnell only cares about becoming Senate Majority Leader again, and he is not about to let the clownery of House Republicans get in his way.