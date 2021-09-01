Trump Supporters Use The Taliban As A Role Model For Overthrowing The Government

Extremist Trump supporters are praising the Taliban and citing them as inspiration for overthrowing the US government.

CNN reported:

As the United States-backed government in Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and US troops raced to leave the country, White supremacist and anti-government extremists have expressed admiration for what the Taliban accomplished, a worrying development for US officials who have been grappling with the threat of domestic violent extremism. …. Several concerning trends have emerged in recent weeks on online platforms commonly used by anti-government, White supremacist and other domestic violent extremist groups, including “framing the activities of the Taliban as a success,” and a model for those who believe in the need for a civil war in the US, the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, John Cohen, said on a call Friday with local and state law enforcement, obtained by CNN.

The Republican Party Is Fostering A Growing Threat To The US Government

The Republican Party has become a safe haven for domestic terrorists. It is a place where they can openly advance their agenda of overthrowing democracy in the United States, and they get support from members of Congress.

Extremists who view themselves as kindred spirits with the Taliban are a danger to America. They aren’t just a danger to democracy. They are a danger to the nation itself.

Anyone who would cheer on the Taliban as 13 US Marines were killed, and the country falls under authoritarian rule is not a patriot.

The threat to democracy isn’t going away, and since the Republican Party won’t clean up their own House, the American people are going to have to do it for them.