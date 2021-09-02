In Letter, House Republican Call Cheney, Kinzinger “Spies for the Democrats” on 1/6 Commission

House Republicans are lashing out against the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection of January 6. In a letter, Representative Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, accused Representatives Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) of being “spies for the Democrats.”

In his letter, Biggs asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) GOP Conference rules that would effectively remove Cheney and Kinzinger from the House Freedom Caucus over their involvement with the committee.

The rule change would prohibit Republican Conference members from accepting a committee assignment without the approval of GOP House leadership.

“This proposal is not because of a policy or political difference, but because some members have chosen to work with the Democrats to investigate and potentially remove Republican Members from the House,” Biggs wrote.

He added: “Republican Conference meetings are an opportunity for elected House Republicans to come together and strategize the most effective path to push back on the radical policies of Speaker [of the House Nancy] Pelosi and the Democrats.”