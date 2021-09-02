Kevin McCarthy Is Having A Breakdown Because The 1/6 Committee Wants His Phone Records

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been coming apart because the 1/6 Committee is after his phone records.
The 1/6 Investigation Is Going Straight To The Top Of The House GOP Caucus
It is obvious that McCarthy is hiding something more than his call during the 1/6 attack with Trump. After it was revealed that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) had multiple calls with Trump on the day of the attack, it is reasonable to ask if there were not more calls between Trump and McCarthy than the one that was reported.
McCarthy must also be worried that when his communications with Trump are revealed it could cost House Republicans their chance of winning back the majority in 2022.
If the California Congressman had evidence that would help Trump and his party, he would be bringing it forward, and Fox News would be broadcasting it 24 hours a day.
The only reasonable conclusion that one can reach is that whatever Kevin McCarthy is hiding is not good for the GOP, and the 1/6 Committee has taken a big step toward finding out the Minority Leader’s secret.
