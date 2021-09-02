Kevin McCarthy Is Having A Breakdown Because The 1/6 Committee Wants His Phone Records

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been coming apart because the 1/6 Committee is after his phone records.

CNN reported:

On Monday, CNN first reported the existence of an evolving list of lawmakers whose phone records the committee wanted preserved. At the time of CNN’s reporting, McCarthy’s name had not been added to a draft version of the list, but by the time the document was finalized and sent to the telecommunications companies later that same day, it was included.

But since the final list was submitted on Monday afternoon, CNN has received information that McCarthy’s name was, in fact, included along with several other lawmakers and hundreds of other individuals.

The 1/6 Investigation Is Going Straight To The Top Of The House GOP Caucus

It is obvious that McCarthy is hiding something more than his call during the 1/6 attack with Trump. After it was revealed that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) had multiple calls with Trump on the day of the attack, it is reasonable to ask if there were not more calls between Trump and McCarthy than the one that was reported.

McCarthy must also be worried that when his communications with Trump are revealed it could cost House Republicans their chance of winning back the majority in 2022.

If the California Congressman had evidence that would help Trump and his party, he would be bringing it forward, and Fox News would be broadcasting it 24 hours a day.

The only reasonable conclusion that one can reach is that whatever Kevin McCarthy is hiding is not good for the GOP, and the 1/6 Committee has taken a big step toward finding out the Minority Leader’s secret.