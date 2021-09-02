Liz Cheney to Serve as Vice Chair on House Select Committee Investigating Capitol Riot

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has been named the vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot of January 6.

Cheney’s appointment was announced by Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee’s chairman.

“Her leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort,” he said, lauding her “commitment” to get to the truth of the matter even as House Republicans continue to denigrate the committee and its purpose.

In a statement last week, Cheney said the committee would conduct a thorough, professional, and nonpartisan investigation.

“We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, January 6th. We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete,” she said at the time.

The announcement comes the same day that Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), in a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, accused Cheney and Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) of being “spies for the Democrats.”