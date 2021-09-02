March For Our Lives Vows To End The NRA In Rousing New Video

In a new video, March For Our Lives called the NRA failing and vowed to finish the job and end the gun lobby.

Video:

“The NRA canceled their convention this week for ‘‘health and safety,’ but when have they ever cared more about safety than guns and profit?” said March For Our Lives Executive Director Alexis Confer. “How ironic that is as the New York Attorney General sues for their dissolution, as three of the NRA’s board members resigned in the last few weeks, and as more and more Americans turn against the corrupt ways of the NRA. This video makes it clear that the NRA can’t run away from accountability, and March For Our Lives will be there every step of the way until young people and Americans are safe from their scourge.”

It is indisputable that the bankrupt and reeling NRA is at the lowest point in its history. There is no more bragging coming from the gun lobby. Republicans still continue to take their money, but Democrats have no fear of them.

The NRA climbed into bed with Trump and reportedly laundered Russian money to Trump and other Republican candidates, but it didn’t help. The NRA is an organization that was both on the wrong side of the gun issue and bloated by greed and corruption.

The NRA is on the way down, and it might be a group of kids who mobilized after the Parkland, FL school shooting who finish the job.